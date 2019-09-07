  • Serving Camp Lejeune and Surrounding Areas since 1944

Swansboro Mayor John Davis Recognizes Service Members' Sacrifices During Military Appreciation Day

Mayor John Davis gives a speech during Military Appreciation Day in Swansboro, N.C., June 1. 2019. Swansboro's Military Appreciation Day has been celebrated annually since 2002. The even is hosted by Hammocks Beach State Park representatives and the Swansboro Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee. Several Marines from II MEF and Camp Lejeune were also presented at the event and displayed various pieces of military equipment. (

Teams from various bases in North Carolina competed at Wallace Creek Mess Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 26 to demonstrate their culinary skills and to boost comradery within the food service community. 

Culinary competition takes place on MCB Camp Lejeune

<p>Staff Sgt. Rebecca Floto looks to make a pass during a drill at the team’s training camp at the rugby field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 28. </p>

All-Marine women’s rugby team ready for inaugural Armed Forces Championship

Women’s rugby players from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy will make history this weekend in Wilmington, North Carolina as they represent their branches of service and compete in the first-ever Armed Forces Championship for women’s rugby.

<p>Casey Nees demonstrates how sound is caused by vibrations and how vibrations disrupt air by shooting smoke rings with his homemade air vortex shooter during the MCCS Lejeune-New River Libraries Insane Science of Fairyland presentation at the Tarawa Terrace Community Center, June 28.</p>

Summer Reading Program event blends science with the world of fairy tales

The Summer Reading Program (SRP) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station River is in full swing and, in addition to tracking time spent alone with a good book, libraries on the installations are hosting events to give kids and parents a deeper appreciation for reading. At Tarawa Terrace Community Center on Friday, June 28, that came in the form of an educational performance piece dealing with chemistry, physics and “The Three Little Pigs.”

