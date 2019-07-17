AMCC Weather Forum scheduled for July 25

Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) will host the first Operation Weather Forum from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at the Paradise Point Officer’s Club on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, July 25. The forum will serve as an opportunity to help AMCC communities prepare for hurricanes and other severe weather.

The Operation Weather Forum aims to bring AMCC residents and the local region together to educate and enhance outreach in the event of a hurricane or severe weather warning to the local region.

“The safety of AMCC residents is always our focus,” said Ron Johnson, AMCC project director. “In the event the Eastern North Carolina region faces another hurricane, we want to provide a full suite of safety tips and tools for our residents and their families. We hope that many of our residents come for the educational exposure and share their stories and experiences with their neighbors.”

The forum will feature vendor booths with free items for residents and free activities for kids.

“As you think about your personal experience with Hurricane Florence, residents should ask themselves if they are really prepared for all of the impacts (of severe weather),” said Eric Carlson, MCB Camp Lejeune installation emergency manager. “I highly recommend this forum as it will be an opportunity to learn new information, which may help you fill in the gaps of your plan and help you be better prepared for the effects of any major event.”

For more information on AMCC visit atlanticmcc.com.