Back to the Books Bash prepares students to return to school

With school right around the corner, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River is hosting an event for children to gather some of their school supplies and for parents to get some helpful school resources.

The Back to the Books Bash will take place at Marston Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 17.

There will be drawings for door prices. Everyone who attends will get one ticket for the drawings but those who come dressed up as their favorite storybook character will get two tickets. Some of the prizes include two bicycles with helmets, a laptop, a door prize for every grade level and USMC teddy bears. Backpacks will be given away filled with school supplies, while supplies last.

“This is the first year that resources have been made available (to all authorized patrons’) K-12 (students),” said Julie Fulton, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and New River school liaison. “Up until now it has always been called the Kindergarten Readiness Fair but we decided to open it up to all grade levels this year and provide resources for the older kids too.”

Teen Town will be set up for the older students. There will be MCCS representatives there to help them with their job search. Lejeune High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be there to talk about options for interested students. The United Way will also be in attendance to talk with students about volunteer opportunities in the community, an essential aspect looked at by universities come time for college applications.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities for kids as well, with booths set up to take cute back to school pictures.

“We have little stations set up with ABC’s for kids to take pictures,” said Fulton. “The younger kids will be able to explore the school bus with their friends and parents. Hopefully this will relieve some anxiety for the new kindergarteners.”

Marines will be coming as storybook characters and walking around for more photo opportunities. Vendors will be picking a book for each of their booths. Each vendor will also have an activity station so the kids can have fun while parents find out about the different resources in the area.

The library will be issuing library cards for the different libraries around MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River due to Harriotte B. Smith Library’s temporary closing for renovations until 2020.

Representatives from Onslow County Schools will also be present.

Children are encouraged to bring a book to trade at the book trade station. Books will be given away to participants.

“We are hoping to have 500 kids in attendance,” said Fulton. “We are very excited to have all grade levels present this year.”