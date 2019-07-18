Harriotte B. Smith Library renovations leading to closure until early 2020

Harriotte B. Smith Library (HBS) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune will be closed for renovations beginning August 1. These renovations are expected to last until early 2020. HBS is the final library in the Lejeune-New River system to undergo similar renovations aimed at visitor ease of access.

The Semper Find It system is set to replace the Dewey Decimal System commonly found in other libraries in order to provide customers with the capability to find exactly what they are after. Judy Bradford, library branch manager, sees the format as a change that will empower visitors in pursuit of knowledge.

“Instead of seeing numbers (like one would in the Dewey Decimal System) you will see signs for religion, culture, history or anything else you want to find,” Bradford said. “This gives customers the empowerment to seek out what they’re looking for.”

HBS will be adding more space to the library as well. With the addition of new carpeting and shelves, Bradford notes the added space will provide a change in atmosphere as well, including more natural light for bookworms.

“The new shelves will be much shorter,” Bradford said. “When we open the (new) side you’ll have all the windows lining it. It gives it more of an airy feel. It will be much brighter.”

A new study room and multipurpose room will also be added to the facility for meetings or training.

All book drop locations will still be available during the renovations. Additionally, the ongoing Summer Reading Program will continue as scheduled. Adults seeking computer use can visit the Camp Geiger Recreation Center, Central Area Recreation Center, Courthouse Bay Recreation Center, Camp Johnson Recreation Center or French Creek Recreation Center. Families and youth are encouraged to use the computers at the MCCS Community Center at Tarawa Terrace.

Patrons are urged to follow along on facebook.com/camplejeunemccs.libraries for updates on the ongoing renovations at HBS.