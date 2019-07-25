New Elementary School Option Available for Parents

As parents prepare to register their children for the 2019 school year, elementary school parents have now been afforded a new option for their child’s education. Elementary school students may now apply to be redistricted to DeLalio Elementary School on Marine Corps Air Station New River.

“For the first time, the Camp Lejeune Community Schools Superintendent is offering to allow parents to request out-ofdistrict transfers to send their students to the brand new DeLalio Elementary at New River,” said Julie Fulton, Camp Lejeune School Liaison office. “This could be very convenient for parents who live on Lejeune, but work at New River.”

This newly redesigned school has reinvented the average school day for students. With each grade being taught in “neighborhoods” instead of classrooms, and by groups of teachers, students get to experience their education in a new way. The “neighborhoods” have clear walls that can partition smaller groups of students into individual learning teams as needed, but still allows for community learning.

"Currently parents coming from main side (Camp Lejeune) will have to provide transportation for their children to Delalio, but once I get 15 students coming from main side, we can provide a bus," said Todd Curkendall, MCB Camp Lejeune Community Superintendent. “Anyone can utilize this opportunity with a Pre-K to fifth grade child. Currently the school is designed to hold 300 students, and last year we only had 120. So this provides families the opportunity to not only utilize a new school, but also smaller classroom sizes.”

Both parents and incoming students are encouraged to consider the benefits of the new districting possibilities.

“DeLalio Elementary is a nationally recognized school,” said Wyonia Chevis, principal of DeLalio Elementary school. “In 2017, we were nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Award for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools. Even though we did not win, just to be nominated was a huge honor.”

Teachers do not have desks in the neighborhoods; desks are located in the teacher’s offices, called collaboration rooms, where they congregate each morning to focus on their joint-learning goals. The neighborhood styled classes have yielded remarkable results.

“DeLalio met the 2017 grade-level cut points for both reading and math,” said Andrew Moellmer, program evaluation specialist with the Mid-Atlantic District and Interim Accountability and Assessment Instructional Systems specialist with DoDEA. “Which is why they were placed on the list of Blue ribbon schools with two other DoDEA schools.”

The school offers more than just an open floor plan to potential students. With three playgrounds, modern cafeteria and a library, students will get to explore during every moment of their school day. Bathrooms and kitchenettes are in each neighborhood, to cut down on lines and fully utilize every possible moment of learning. With state-of-the-art electronics throughout the school, students can track the output of gas and other resources. A garden area allows children to learn the benefits of nutrition while teaching them how to grow their own plants.

“We are excited about the upcoming school year and have lots of big plans,” Chevis said.