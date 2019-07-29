Cherry Point Marines renovate New Bern park

Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Camden Wilson, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, measures a plastic beam at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. The Single Marine Program sent out 10-15 Marine volunteers each day for a week to help rebuild the Kidsville playground. The reconstruction is set to be done on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marines with the Single Marine Program wait to volunteer at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. The Marines and the local community reconstructed the historic playground and replaced the old wooden structures with ones made with recyclable plastic. This will make the playground safer and durable for the children, now and in the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jonathan Watts, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, carries planks of recyclable plastic to the reconstruction site at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. Marines, along with other volunteers, took their time and efforts to reconstruct the Kidsville playground. Kidsville is one of New Bern’s most beloved playgrounds since it was first built in 1994. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
A stone sign marks the beginning of a newly constructed playground beside the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. The Kidsville playground was torn down last year and has been a part of the community since 1994. The community decided to rebuild it this year to keep the tradition alive. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jonathan Watts, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, cuts down the excess wood attached to a beam at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. The Single Marine Program reserved the week for their volunteers to help out the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center to rebuild one of New Bern’s beloved playgrounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ramon Lopez, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, smooths the surface of a plastic beam at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. Kidsville is one of New Bern’s most beloved playgrounds since it was first built in 1994. It was originally an all wooden structure and as time passed on, it became a safety risk for children due to the splinters and breakage. The reconstruction is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, July 21, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Relford, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, assists in putting together a tent-like structure at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. Marines with the Single Marine Program aided the local community to reconstruct the playground and replaced the old wooden structures with recyclable plastic structures. The recyclable plastic prevents the structure from splintering and breaking over time unlike wood. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos
Cherry Point Marines renovate playground
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. William Schweers, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, levels out a pile of dirt with a shovel at the Kidsville playground in New Bern, North Carolina, July 18, 2019. Making the ground even around the playground will make it easier for supplies to be brought in. The Single Marine Program sent out 10-15 Marine volunteers each day for a week to help rebuild the Kidsville playground. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santos Arambulo)
Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 4:31 pm
Cherry Point Marines renovate New Bern park
By Lance Cpl. Alexandra Amor Santosarambulo
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
Camp Lejeune Globe
U.S. Marines, with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Single Marine Program (SMP), volunteered their time and effort to reconstruct the Kidsville playground beside the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center, North Carolina, July 18.
Kidsville has been one of New Bern’s most beloved playgrounds since it was first built in 1994. It was originally an all wooden structure and as time passed, it became a safety risk for children due to splinters and breakage. Since it was such a staple in the community, there was no question about rebuilding it.
“We tore it down last year and this year’s project is rebuilding it with recyclable plastic,” said Jennifer Games, a special projects coordinator with the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center. “Not only will this make a landmark for New Bern, but also a great way to promote health and fitness for children.”
The SMP sent out 10-15 Marine volunteers each day to assist other local volunteers to help rebuild the Kidsville playground, staying from early in the morning to late noon.
“I feel like going out in the local community helps with getting jobs done that the community might not have the manpower to do themselves,” said Pfc. Camden Wilson, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training. “It feels good to sit back at the end of the day and see what you’ve accomplished.”
Posted in
News
on
Monday, July 29, 2019 4:31 pm.