Cherry Point Marines renovate New Bern park

U.S. Marines, with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Single Marine Program (SMP), volunteered their time and effort to reconstruct the Kidsville playground beside the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center, North Carolina, July 18.

Kidsville has been one of New Bern’s most beloved playgrounds since it was first built in 1994. It was originally an all wooden structure and as time passed, it became a safety risk for children due to splinters and breakage. Since it was such a staple in the community, there was no question about rebuilding it.

“We tore it down last year and this year’s project is rebuilding it with recyclable plastic,” said Jennifer Games, a special projects coordinator with the New Bern Parks and Recreation Center. “Not only will this make a landmark for New Bern, but also a great way to promote health and fitness for children.”

The SMP sent out 10-15 Marine volunteers each day to assist other local volunteers to help rebuild the Kidsville playground, staying from early in the morning to late noon.

“I feel like going out in the local community helps with getting jobs done that the community might not have the manpower to do themselves,” said Pfc. Camden Wilson, a student assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training. “It feels good to sit back at the end of the day and see what you’ve accomplished.”