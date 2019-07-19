Coast Guard conducts expeditionary training to 1,500 students

While Marines and Sailors are working constantly on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, located on Courthouse Bay is the U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center (SMTC).

According to their website, SMTC develops training and material to improve performance, ensure safety, promote proficiency and enforce standardization for the tactical communities that we serve.

“We achieve our mission by offering training that is both relevant and requisite to performing Coast Guard missions which are executed daily and around the globe,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brad Haines, a maritime enforcement specialist, who is also an instructor.

SMTC analyzes, designs, develops and delivers high risk and expeditionary training to the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces (DSF).

DSF units in the Coast Guard perform anti and counter terrorism, counter-drug and counter conspiracy operations. Some of the units that perform these operations include the boat, expeditionary, dive and chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear (CBRN).

“The recent popular video of a Coast Guardsmen jumping on board a self-propelled semi-submersible is known as a ‘drug sub’,” Haines said. “He was a member of the DSF assigned at a Tactical Law Enforcement Team.”

SMTC hosts 17 resident training courses annually. 800 to 1,500 students graduate annually, including U.S. Marines.

“I have been in the Coast Guard for 12 years and have been assigned to SMTC for four,” Haines said. “We get opportunities to work with diverse men and women at SMTC every day.”

From drug subs to CBRN training, the Coast Guard is doing training just like the Marines, to be mission ready.

Visit forcecom.uscg.mil for more information about the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission aboard MCB Camp Lejeune.