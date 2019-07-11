  • Serving Camp Lejeune and Surrounding Areas since 1944

Disposal of Household Hazardous Materials for Base Residents

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:00 am

Peak permanent change of station (PCS) season is in full swing for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River residents. PCS'ing is stressful enough without Marines and Sailors having to worry about how to dispose of their household hazardous materials.

Service members that reside on base are highly encouraged to turn in their unwanted, used or excess household hazardous materials to the Camp Lejeune Environmental Management

Division (EMD).

Materials which will be accepted by EMD are household cleaners, paint, paint removers and strippers, automotive fluids, pesticides, fluorescent bulbs and non-automotive batteries.

Residents should keep in mind that EMD will not accept ammunition, explosive material, radioactive material, smoke alarms, printer cartridges or recyclable materials are NOT ACCEPTED.

All products must be in securely closed containers with legible labels. Material can be brought to Building 977, Michael Road every Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. If there are any questions, please contact the facility at 451-3496.

