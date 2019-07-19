Driving course provides drivers with knowledge, skills and techniques to drive defensively

We cannot control the actions of other drivers, but by learning defensive driving techniques, we can prepare ourselves for the dangers on the road. Reducing risk through avoiding dangerous situations helps maintain safe driving on the road. This is why defensive driving is even more important.

The Defensive Driving Course Attitudinal Dynamics of Driving (DDC ADD) is a course designed to provide the technical information for repeat traffic offenders and driving-while-intoxicated/driving-under-the-influence (DWI/DUI) offenders.

“The ADD course is designed for high-risk drivers who are repeat offenders or have been in some kind of collision where they were at fault or driving with excessive speeding,” said James Myers, regional manager of Marine Corps Traffic Safety Training Program.

During the DDC ADD course, participants are actively involved in evaluating their driving habits and making decisions and choices about their driving behaviors. They are influenced and challenged to change their behind-the-wheel behaviors and attitudes so they will choose to drive more safely, responsibly, respectfully and lawfully.

The DDC ADD course provides numerous benefits to the individual businesses and the community. Some of the benefits include reduced risk of vehicle collision and personal injury, and demonstrating a commitment to safety for employees, their families and the public.

“There are people in the class that just attend to check the box, but if you really listen and absorb the information then you will definitely get something out of it,” Myers said.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Safety Department provides the DDC ADD course for all active duty and retirees. The eight-hour course on MCB Camp Lejeune occurs two times each month, on Fridays and Saturdays. Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point classes occur once every month. Attendees must enroll into a class either through their unit’s S-3, the base safety office on Camp Lejeune or by themselves online.

“The class is very important because it is an eye-opener for drivers that get in trouble on the road, to remind them that they are not the only ones out there,” Myers said. “There’s a lot of problems on the road out there, I would like to be getting (service members) into this class before it becomes a crash or before they are having to learn from a life experience that they may have caused.”

As Marines, Sailors and civil servants, we live by our core values. Think before jeopardizing the safety of oneself, fellow Marines, Sailors, civilian employees or family members.

To register for a class of DDC ADD, visit www.navymotorcyclerider.com or contact James Myers at (910) 451-5903.