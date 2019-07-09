MARFORCOM welcomes Lt. Gen. Hedelund as new commanding general

MARFORCOM Change of Command U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund, the incoming commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command dismisses the Marines during the MARFORCOM change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, June 27, 2019. The change of command is a time-honored tradition where all responsibilities and authority are ceremoniously passed from one commander to another. MARFORCOM is one of three major Marine Corps commands, along with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve, which generates operating forces to support Unified or Joint Task Force Commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden/ Released)

MARFORCOM Change of Command U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Division Band perform during a change of command ceremony where the outgoing commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Lt. Gen. Mark A. Brilakis, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, July 3, 2019. The change of command is a time-honored tradition where all responsibilities and authority are ceremoniously passed from one commander to another. MARFORCOM is one of three major Marine Corps commands, along with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve, which generates operating forces to support Unified or Joint Task Force Commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden/ Released)

