  • Serving Camp Lejeune and Surrounding Areas since 1944

MARFORCOM welcomes Lt. Gen. Hedelund as new commanding general - Camp Lejeune Globe: News

MARFORCOM welcomes Lt. Gen. Hedelund as new commanding general

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
View all 16 images in gallery.

Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:08 am

MARFORCOM welcomes Lt. Gen. Hedelund as new commanding general Story by Sgt. Jessika Braden U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command Camp Lejeune Globe

U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund assumed command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command (MARFORCOM) during a change of command ceremony July 3 at Naval Support Activity, Hampton Roads, Virginia. Lt. Gen. Mark A. Brilakis, the outgoing MARFORCOM commanding general, transferred the command’s colors to Hedelund.

Brilakis assumed command of MARFORCOM August 14, 2017. MARFORCOM is one of three major Marine Corps commands, along with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve, which generates operating forces to support Unified or Joint Task Force Commanders. The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command also serves as the principal adviser on Marine Corps matters to the Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

“I am exceptionally proud of the men and women in this command,” Brilakis said. “You are all doing important work for the Navy-Marine Corps team and our nation, and I am proud of having been part of something this special.”

"Kate and I are also going to miss the wonderful people of the Hampton Roads-Tidewater community,” Brialkis said. “Your support to our military helped to make us feel like family."

Hedelund most recently served as the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and relinquished command June 13.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert B. Neller attended the ceremony and delivered remarks, highlighting Brilakis’s work as a Marine and as the commander of MARFORCOM.

“He’s passionate about what he does as a Marine, just as he is passionate about his family,” Neller said. “I’ve been honored to serve with him and work with him.”

Posted in on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:08 am.

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Camp Lejeune Globe, Jacksonville, NC. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.