Midshipmen get a taste of the Navy and Marine Corps with CORTRAMID

Over the next month, midshipmen will gain a firsthand appreciation for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, which have the finest warfighting capabilities the world has ever known. They will be out of the university environment and will have the opportunity to learn things about their chosen career path that cannot be taught in a classroom.

The Career Orientation Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) program is a basic introduction and training event to familiarize Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipmen with the primary warfare designators that they will eventually serve in. CORTRAMID also serves to provide Midshipmen with exposure to what is often their first fleet experience.

CORTRAMID is an opportunity for the future Marine Corps and Navy officers to gain exposure to military life and to the troops they may one day lead.

“Midshipman often have limited or no experience with the warfare communities of the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Col. Mathew Culbertson, commanding officer for NROTC Philadelphia Consortium. “CORTRAMID introduces them to naval aviation, submarine and surface warfare, as well as the United States Marine Corps, which together comprise the vast majority of communities the midshipmen will eventually be a part of.”

Training has different phases where midshipmen face challenges they may have never faced before. They are introduced to each of the different career paths available to them, the Marine Corps being one of them.

One of the training events includes the Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test (CFT), which is a job-related test that is designed to simulate many of the tasks that a Marine in a combat zone should be able to perform. Along with the CFT, other events include a day shooting at the range, familiarizing themselves with and firing a variety of weapons, hiking, completing the obstacle course and practicing Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) with grappling and pugil sticks.

Midshipmen will ultimately make a decision as to which service they will request to be commissioned into; CORTRAMID will instill the awareness of the areas and provide midshipmen with the background necessary to make informed decisions regarding their career choice.

“CORTRAMID seeks to expose midshipmen to the warfare communities in which most of them will serve to help discern which areas hold the most interest to them,” Culbertson said.

The weight our officers carry is not only in the packs they wear, but also in the critical decisions they are responsible for making. Midshipmen will be leading Marines and Sailors to victory through every battle. When the world calls on America, America calls on its military.