Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune takes home 12 patient satisfaction Best of the Best Awards

Each quarter Navy Medicine recognizes military treatment facilities (MTF) and those working in them as the Best of the Best based on patient satisfaction ratings captured through Joint Outpatient Experience Surveys (JOES). Nearly every “Best of the Best” survey category for Quarter 2 of 2019 included Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) or a member of its staff. Those awards included 100% satisfaction ratings for NMCCL main medical center (93.2 satisfaction rating) and Camp Geiger Branch Medical Clinic (95.3 satisfaction rating) for overall MTF, individual providers and clerks and receptionists in three different areas. Providers recognized by their patients with a 100% satisfaction rating included Lt. Cmdr. Cicely Dye, cardiologist, Lt. Sharon Hoff, physician, Lt. Erin Ausborn, physician, Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Fiacco, Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Lynch, Capt. Richard Temple and Dr. Christopher Herzer. Receptionists in General Surgery, Occupational Health and Camp Geiger all received 100% satisfaction ratings as well. JOES Surveys are voluntary and a way for patients to voice their opinions about their care and experience at NMCCL. The surveys focus on three areas of care - clinics, providers and clerks and receptionists with splinter sections for specialty providers and clinics. The dozen NMCCL providers and clinics represented in the Quarter 2 Best of the Best are ranked in the Top 20 of all of Navy Medicine based on their survey scores. These recognitions are not the first for NMCCL. Other JOES Survey represented providers include Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Leonard, Lt. Cmdr. Emilie Collins, family nurse practitioner, who both achieved 100 percent satisfaction ratings from more than 20 surveys completed by their patients.