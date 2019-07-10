Special annoucement for Camp Lejeune residents

  • Serving Camp Lejeune and Surrounding Areas since 1944

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:00 pm

Public Notice: Both the Mile Hammock Bay boat launch and the Landing Zone Bluebird splash point will be CLOSED to all authorized personnel from July 9-19 for military training. No recreational fishing and launching of boats will be permitted from either location or in the vicinity of these locations during this time. As a reminder and in accordance with boat launch regulations in Base Order 5090.115A, a boat launch permit is required for the marinas and all launch sites on the installation, and permits may be obtained at the Conservation Law Enforcement Office in building SAW-400 on Old Sawmill Road.

