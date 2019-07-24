All-Marine Wrestling to host tournament on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, August 3

The All-Marine wrestling team will host a free wrestling tournament open to active-duty Marines and Sailors at the Goettge Memorial Fieldhouse on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 3.

The tournament will give Marines and Sailors a chance to showcase their skills in front of the All-Marine team and display what they could bring to the All-Marine program. It is also a fun, recreational competition for Marines and Sailors who want to test their abilities against some of the best wrestlers on base.

“The purpose of this tournament is to give Marines and Sailors the opportunity to compete, wrestle again and represent their unit,” said 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski, public affairs officer for the All-Marine wrestling team. “It also gives the head coach, Jason Loukides, a chance to scout potential future All-Marine wrestlers.”

Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., after which wrestlers will be grouped into weight classes. Physical training gear is acceptable. Headgear is not required; however, participants are encouraged to wear a singlet and wrestling shoes. The event is free to attend for all Department of Defense patrons and is expected to last until early to midafternoon.

Zaleski said the All-Marine team tries to host free tournaments two or three times a year, giving Marines an opportunity to compete. According to Zaleski, the tournament will have a maximum of 10 weight classes.

All-Marine wrestlers will officiate the event, which will be judged by folkstyle rules, also known as scholastic or collegiate wrestling. This year, the All-Marine wrestling team had six Marines make the U.S. National team and three make the Puerto Rican National Team.

This is the second wrestling tournament hosted by the All-Marine team on MCB Camp Lejeune this year. The team hosted the Lejeune Open in March.

To learn more, call 910-451-0377 or visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/sports.