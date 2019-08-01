Fall sports season kicks off at Lejeune High

August 1 marks the official start to the fall sports season for high schools in North Carolina. Tryouts and practices across the state have begun as young athletes have their sights set on making a team’s roster, winning games and claiming championships.

At Lejeune High School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, expectations are high for all sports teams, but especially the boys’ soccer and girls’ tennis teams which both had historic, deep playoff runs last fall. The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams haven’t had a shabby past few seasons, either.

Cross Country

Last season, the Lejeune High cross country teams took home their fourth-straight East Regional titles, steadily giving them recognition as our powerhouse 1A school when it comes to producing elite distance runners. A major factor in the success of the LHS cross country team over the past few years has been the leadership from its returning runners who have carried on the Lejeune tradition of hard work, teamwork and commitment.

The LHS cross country team will begin its season at Pamlico High Aug. 19 before the first Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference meet Aug. 27 at Croatan. The only home meet for Lejeune will be Oct. 8.

Boys’ Soccer

In 2018, the Lejeune boys’ soccer team made a Cinderella story-type run all the way to the 1A East Regional final. The Devil Pups may have lost to Voyager Academy 3-1, but the remarkable season they had will not be forgotten by the Lejeune faithful.

No doubt, last year’s success sets the bar high for the 2019 team which will look to reload, not rebuild, what Head Coach Charles Teegarden once called his most talented roster from a year ago.

Lejeune hopes to carry the momentum from last season’s 12-6 record over to this season and make a deep playoff run for the second year in a row. Three of Lejeune’s first four games will be at home on Aug. 22, 27 and 28.

The LHS boys’ soccer team has appeared in two state title games since 2000, winning it all in 2002.

Girls’ Tennis

Not only did the Lejeune cross country and boys’ soccer teams have memorable 2018 seasons, but the girls’ tennis team had a year to remember as well, making it to its first regional final in program history and finishing the season with an impressive 9-2 record.

Their season opens up Aug. 30 at Swansboro followed by four straight home matches, including three in three days Sept. 3-5.

Football

The football team at Lejeune High School will look to make improvements this fall as the program has suffered three-straight winless seasons competing in a talented 1A/2A conference.

Jonathon Delle, a retired Marine, takes over for Master Gunnery Sgt. James Gardiner as head coach of the Devil Pups. LHS begins its season on the road at Jones Senior on Aug. 23.

Volleyball

The LHS volleyball team begins its 2019 season on the road at Cape Fear Aug. 21 followed by back-to-back home games Aug. 22 and 27.