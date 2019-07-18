Golfers team up for Red & White Tournament at Paradise Point

Golfers teamed up at Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for the seventh-annual Red & White Tournament, July 13-14. The White Team took a four-point lead into Sunday, but the Red Team came from behind in the final round of individual matches to run away with the championship.

On day one of the tournament, two players from each team faced a duo from the opposing team in a match play format with three total points being available for taking. One point was awarded to the winner of the front side, one point to the back side winner and another point to the overall winner of the 18-hole round.

The White Team took day one with 18.5 points as the Red Team had 14.5 points. Duane Wischnowsky teamed up with Frank Davis to take down Mike Maynard and Bob Songer 3-0 as Antonio Anthony and Phil Shubert got a 3-0 win over Oscar Sosa and Austin Nichols to help the White Team get the victory.

On Sunday, the golfers played individual matches against an opponent from the opposing team with three points available per match. This time, there were twice as many points available for teams, giving the Red Team a good chance to close the deficit.

The Red Team proved to be on a mission on Sunday, beating the White Team decisively to take a double digit overall lead and the 2019 Red & White Tournament Championship.

Paradise Point Golf Course’s PGA Professional John Johnson said that Red & White Tournament has been a big hit on Camp Lejeune since it started and that many of its participants plan for the tournament well in advance.

“It’s a unique tournament,” Johnson said. “I have Marines, Sailors and golfers that look forward to it each year. This is a tournament people work their schedules around as soon as it’s announced.”

Another reason the Red & White Tournament has become so popular on base is because of its match play format, similar to the Ryder Cup, and the team aspect it provides for the participants.

“Everyone is so used to individual stroke play with golf being an individual sport, so when you have this team format it brings the camaraderie back and adds a team atmosphere,” Johnson said.

The Red and White Teams are picked each year in advance of the tournament by the team’s captains, which change every two years. This year, Larry Rosenfeld headed up the Red Team as Joe Cram was the captain of the White Team. Next year, James and Bob Simpson will be the captains, according to Johnson.

The next big tournament at Paradise Point Golf Course expected to draw a large number of players is the Camp Lejeune Base Championship, August 24-25. The course’s Thursday Night Scramble series will kick off on August 8 at 5:30 p.m.