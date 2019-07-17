Lejeunatics get first win of softball season

The Lejeunatics got their first victory of the MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports’ women’s softball league season by putting up double-figure runs in each of the first two innings on their way to beating the H&S Angels with a score of 21-5 in a Scarlet Division matchup at the Harry Agganis Softball Stadium on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, July 15.

The Angels scored three runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a big hit from Jennifer Lloyd and errors from the defense that allowed her to come all the way around to score. Lejeunatics pitcher Britiney Carkhuff then struck out three batters to end the top half of the inning.

In the bottom half of the first, the Lejeunatics took a quick 4-3 lead after the first three batters earned a base on balls and were brought home by an inside-the-park home run, the first of three for the home team, due to throwing errors. The Lejeunatics’ 11-run first-inning was capped off by a Holly Bowser inside-the-park home run to right field.

In the top of the second, Shunita Craig of the H&S Angels sent a ball over the centerfielder’s head and rounded the bases in time to score the second of the Angels’ two final runs. The Lejeunatics then scored 10 more runs in the bottom half of the second before the Angels went three up, three down in their third time batting and the game was called.

Like many of the league’s players, Coach Bowser of the Lejeunatics is enjoying the chance to relive a childhood passion.

“It’s just a sport that I grew up loving,” Bowser said. “I have played since I was seven, so I just love softball.”

Not only did Bowser say that she and her teammates are playing for fun, but they are motivated to win it all.

“It’s a leisure activity, but I think a lot of us are very competitive, and we love to play this sport, so we come out here to win,” Bowser said.

The Lejeunatics improved to 1-1 on the season as the Angels moved to 1-3. The Lejeunatics’ next game will be against the Gym Class Heroes on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the intramural softball field on MCB Camp Lejeune. The H&S Angels will be back in action on July 22 versus the E-Lemon-Ators at 6:30 p.m. at the Harry Agganis Softball Stadium.

The league’s top three teams from each six-team division, the Gold and the Scarlett, will go on to compete in a six-team, single-elimination playoff where the top two seeds will get a round one bye. Round one is scheduled to begin August 12 at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. game afterwards. Both semifinals and the championship game will be held on August 15 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. All playoff games will be at the Harry Agganis Softball Stadium on MCB Camp Lejeune.

The Lejeunatics are made up of mostly Marine wives and a few former Marines, according to Bowser. The H&S Angels consist of Marines, civilians and Marine spouses from within the Headquarters and Support Battalion on MCB Camp Lejeune. The H&S Angels are coached by Gunnery Sgt. Dwayne Adams and Sandy Gee.

In other Scarlet Division action on July 15, Gym Class Heroes took down Crazy Pitches with a score of 34-3.