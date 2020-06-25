Water consumers at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River will soon be receiving easy-to-understand Consumer Confidence Reports that will allow them to make informed choices that affect the health of their families and themselves.
What is a Consumer Confidence Report? As a result of the Consumer Confidence Rule developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) in August 1998, all public water systems, including the water supply systems at MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, are required to publish an annual report on the quality of drinking water provided to consumers. The annual Consumer Confidence Report is a “report card” to provide facts about the drinking water on the Installation. The report identifies the source of our drinking water and details any contaminants detected during the reporting year. It also provides important health information.
By July 1, MCB Camp Lejeune will notify all Base housing residents (to include MCAS New River housing), by means of their community newsletters and/or in an email provided by their property managers, on how to access the report. Residents will be able to use a direct link URL to a website displaying the Consumer Confidence Reports. In addition, if hardcopies of the 2019 MCB Camp Lejeune Consumer Confidence Reports are preferred, please call (910) 451-5003.
For additional information contact Travis Voorhees or Dan Straub at (910) 451-5003, or COMMSTRAT (formerly Public Affairs Office) at (910) 451-5655. The Consumer Confidence Reports will also be posted on the following Environmental Management Division web page URL under Annual Reports: https://www.lejeune.marines.mil/Offices-Staff/Environmental-Mgmt/Annual-Reports/.