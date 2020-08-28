Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune officials are warning boaters to steer clear of Browns Island and surrounding navigable waters near Hammocks Beach State Park and Onslow Beach because of the frequent live-fire training exercises conducted in the area and the danger of unexploded ordnance (UXO).
During a recent sweep of these waters after Hurricane Isaias in August 2020, the MCB Camp Lejeune Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team recovered a UXO in the vicinity of Browns Inland.
A UXO is an explosive weapon or projectile that did not detonate after it was deployed. These UXOs can get buried beneath the waters of the Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) and Browns Inlet. Along with the surrounding creeks and tributaries, these areas are restricted due to being near active live-fire range impact areas.
“Regulations are in place to reduce the chance of encountering a UXO,” said Lt. Col. Richard V. Yudt, branch head of range control, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “While navigation is open to all navigable waters between Browns Island and the AIWW, anchoring, fishing, cast netting, wading or swimming is not authorized per the current base order 3570.1A and the weekly Notice to Mariners.”
UXOs can appear old and rusted, however they are highly sensitive and can be potentially fatal. These restricted areas are enforced by state and federal regulations which can result in arrest, fines and probable loss of boating privileges.
According to Yudt, if a person comes across a UXO, they should refrain from touching or disturbing it, and then contact Camp Lejeune’s Range Control “Blackburn” at 910-451-3064. MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune has strict protocols in place to mitigate the chance of UXOs landing in local waterways and takes extensive steps to foster sound environmental practices.
All rules and regulations originate and comply with the Code of Federal Regulations, 33 CFR 334.440 which states:
• Absolutely no unauthorized people are allowed on any part of the island.
• Boaters traversing the Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway in close proximity to the island may not stop, tie up or disembark their vessels.
• No crab-pots, fishing with bottom dragging nets, anchoring, or any bottom disturbing activities are allowed anywhere in the vicinity of Browns Island.
• All navigable waters in the area between the south bank of Bear Creek and the north bank of Brown’s Inlet are base property and are strictly off-limits due to highly sensitive unexploded ordnance in this area.
• Bear Creek and Muddy Creek leading to the Intracoastal Waterway to Bear Inlet are open to unrestricted navigation; however an unknown element of risk exists in this area due to the possible presence of unexploded projectiles.
• Boaters may proceed through Browns Inlet without stopping during periods of nonmilitary use. For safety reasons, due to the presence of unexploded projectiles, any contact with the bottom of the waterways or any bottom disturbing activity is strictly prohibited. Caution should be used through these waters.
• Military Police in concert with U.S. Coast Guard will continue to regularly patrol the area and issue citations to trespassers that will require an appearance before the federal magistrate in Wilmington. Violators can be imprisoned up to six months and fined a maximum of $5,000.
“Boaters need to avoid areas where signs identifying the hazardous areas are posted,” Yudt said. “For safety, people should not walk on Browns Island, loiter or anchor in the waters near it.”
For more information, visit: www.lejeune.marines.mil/Visitors/Browns-Island-Policy.