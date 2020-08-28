Danger signs stand along the border of Browns Island to warn beach goers not to walk into the impact area. According to the base’s Browns Island Policy, officials emphasize the importance of not trespassing on Browns Island and remind users of the Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway of the restrictions to the creeks and tributaries leading to and around Browns Island to protect them from the frequent live-fire training exercises conducted in the area and the danger of unexploded ordnance (UXO).