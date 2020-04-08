By order of Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, effective 8 a.m., April 10, all individuals aboard MCIEAST installations will carry a face covering when entering any base activity. Wear appropriate face covering to conduct business during occasions where you cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
Examples of activities include: visiting the Commissary, MCX, PMO, Contractor Vetting Office, Visitor Center, IPAC, Postal, Mess Halls, Marine Marts, and Barber Shops etc.
Face coverings will be required during any activity or service where the CDC recommended 6-feet of social distancing cannot be applied. Examples include: financial transactions, signing of documents, getting a haircut, serving/receiving food, exchanging supplies, etc.
Examples of appropriate face covering include, scarves, neck gaiters, and non-medical masks. All uniformed personnel will adhere to specific colors for face coverings to include: plain white, black, tan, olive green, blue, or MARPAT. All non-uniformed personnel will adhere to the wearing of a face covering without restriction of color or style.