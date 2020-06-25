Socially distanced classes are being held in the gymnasiums at Wallace Creek, French Creek, Courthouse Bay and New River Fitness Centers with separate entrance/exit points
Group exercise classes on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River returned with a modified schedule and an array of safety precautions, June 5. Classes are being held in gyms at Wallace Creek, French Creek, Courthouse Bay and New River Fitness Centers with a limited number of participants as well as social distancing measures, such as marked squares and X’s.
In addition to social distancing, patrons are expected to use the hand sanitizer located at the single enter/exit location for the class, which is the gym entrance separate from the main fitness center entrance, and are required to clean all equipment used during their workout with provided cleaning materials.
“We are excited to be back at four fitness center gymnasiums and practicing socially-distanced group exercise classes for our valued Lejeune-New River patrons,” said Connie Bodine, MCCS Lejeune-New River Group Exercise Coordinator. “We continue to strive to provide safe, innovative, motivating and positive fitness experiences for a community we are extremely appreciative of.”
Stacy Lamb, a group exercise instructor who teaches Cycle & Yoga, says having a qualified instructor teaching the class makes group exercise more appealing than working out alone.
“Group exercise is so much more motivating than exercising on your own because you have a certified instructor guiding and leading you on safety and efficacy, instead of having to figure out how to work out in the gym by yourself,” Lamb said.
Cycle & Yoga, for example, is a class designed to utilize two complimentary activities.
“Cycling before yoga is beneficial because you get your body so warm and your joints and muscles feel so much more comfortable going into your yoga postures and poses,” Lamb said.
Remember that non-active duty military personnel must purchase group exercise passes or cards in advance at Wallace Creek, Tarawa Terrace or New River Fitness Centers and show up 15 minutes before the start time. Active duty personnel can attend for free with a valid military ID. No guests or late arrivals are allowed due to current protocols.
For more information on group exercise, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/fitness.