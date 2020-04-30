Drivers and passengers required to show credentials effective April 25
In accordance with a directive from Headquarters Marine Corps (MARADMIN 262/20), the Trusted Traveler Program will be suspended effective Saturday, April 25, until further notice. All personnel--drivers and passengers--will be required to present a DoD identification card or credential (DBIDS or visitor pass) to the sentry for validation when entering MCB Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Marine Corps made the decision to temporarily suspend the use of the Trusted Traveler Program which authorized DoD personnel to escort guests onto an installation without requiring them to have a visitor pass.
Authorized DoD personnel must now request installation access for their visitors either through email or at the installation’s Visitor Center. The MCB Camp Lejeune Visitor Center is located at Bldg. TT-13, adjacent the Wilson Gate on Wilson Blvd. and the MCAS New River Visitor Center is located at Bldg. AS-187, adjacent the Main Gate on Curtis Rd.The MCB Camp Lejeune center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the MCAS New River center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When the Visitor Centers are closed, individuals will not have to go to the Holcomb Boulevard Main Gate at Camp Lejeune to obtain their paperwork. MCAS New River sentries will process and issue the visitor pass on site after running a background check. Expect delays.
For information on obtaining a visitor pass to MCB Camp Lejeune, please visit https://www.lejeune.marines.mil/Base-Access/Sponsored-Visitor-Form/.
To obtain a visitor pass for MCAS New River Visitor Center, please stop by the visitor’s center or call 910-449-5513.
There is no change to the access policy for contractors and vendors accessing the installation. Contractors and vendors should continue to use the Contractor Vetting Office to gain access. Please visit https://www.lejeune.marines.mil/Base-Access/Contractors/ for more information.
To read MARADMIN 262/20, visit https://go.usa.gov/xvQz8.