U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Griffen Blocker, a food service specialist with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, scans an identification card while performing his duties as a gate guard at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, April 7. The gate guards on MCB Camp Lejeune have implemented health safety measures including wearing facemasks and gloves in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.