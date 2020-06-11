Effective Monday, June 08, NMCCL well enter Phase 2 of Reopening of Services. During Phase 2, NMCCL will continue a gradual increase of services.
Several of our COVID-19 policies will remain in effect during Phase 2:
- Face Covering Policy – All beneficiaries and approved visitors MUST wear a face covering in the facility.
- Galley Operations – Authorized patrons are NMCCL staff and approved visitors only; no cash accepted but debit/credit cards, Apple and Samsung pay methods are accepted.
- Limited Entrances to Medical Center- Beneficiaries and visitors enter the facility through Quarterdeck or Emergency/Trauma Department entrances.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) is working closely with military and public health officials to mitigate health risks and spread of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
All military personnel are encouraged to follow guidance from military medical authorities and the CDC. Civilian employees, dependents and retirees should also follow CDC guidance.
For more information about NMCCL’s Phase 2 of Reopening of Services, please visit https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/News/Pages/COVID-19.aspx.
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://tricare.mil/coronavirus.