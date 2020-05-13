North Carolina Executive Order 138 encourages parks and trails to be open, and for citizens to be outdoors while maintaining proper social distancing. On May 8, Onslow County officials reopened two parking lots and beach accesses at North Topsail Beach.
Beach access one at 1795 New River Inlet Road and Beach Access two at 2950 Island Drive will are now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The county also has no plans to change the free parking policy at the now reopened lots.
“We encourage citizens to make use of the beach for exercise, while strictly maintaining social distancing and all CDC recommended precautions,” said Chad Ray, Onslow County media and communications specialist, in a press release May 7.
The Citizens’ Phone Bank remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday,at (910)-989-5027. for Onslow County residents who have questions about the impact of COVID-19 in Onslow County.