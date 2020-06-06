The McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune reopened on May 8 after being closed due to COVID-19. Patrons must wear face coverings while indoors as well as maintain proper social distancing.
The shooting complex is home to an eight lane practice archery course with targets from 10 to 50 yards and seven skeet fields with two trap overlays and a five stand overlay. Rental bows and shotguns are available on site.
The base Pistol Range located at F-11A Piney Green Road has reopened as well for authorized patrons 13 years of age and older; however those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There are no rental pistols available yet, but MCCS Recreational Shooting Manager Lou Colon said that could change.
Upcoming recreational shooting events include the $5 Archery Day Pass deal held on Fridays through July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Kid’s Archery Day free pass on June 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about recreational shooting on MCB Camp Lejeune, such as rates and base regulations for transporting a privately owned firearm, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/shoot or call (910) 451-3889.