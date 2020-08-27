2d MEB-Afghanistan: Where are they now?

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps (left), and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense (right), salute during the playing of the National Anthem for the Presidential Unit Citation Decoration Ceremony aboard Camp Lejeune, N.C., September 14, 2012. The 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade received a citation for outstanding performance in action against enemy forces from 29 May 2009 to 12 April 2010, in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Hill/Released)