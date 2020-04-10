Being stuck at home for an indefinite amount of time isn’t anyone’s cup of tea, but it doesn’t have to be a total loss. While lounging on the couch in sweatpants and binge watching all the shows you haven’t had time to start is fun for a few days, the appeal wears off pretty quickly. Instead, try a few of these ways to stay busy, and sane, during this quarantine period.
1. Ramp Up Your At Home Exercise Routine
So, your gym is closed and you have no idea what to do with yourself. Or maybe life has gotten in the way of you working out for quite some time. Now is the perfect time to dedicate some time to fitness. It’s been proven time and time again that exercise does wonders not just for your physical health, but also for your emotional wellbeing. Being cooped up in the house is hard on your body and on your mind, but if you make sure to stay active, you can alleviate some of the stress before it even begins. Certain companies are even offering free classes during the stay at home orders, so now is a great time to try out the digital class format risk free.
2. Refine A Skill
You know you’ve had some version of the thought that if you only had more time on your hands, you’d be way better at a certain skill. Maybe it’s woodworking, coding, playing an instrument or photoshop. Challenge yourself to teach yourself one new thing about your hobby each day, or at least brush up on a skill that’s gotten rusty. Again, so many companies are offering free resources right now (including classes from Ivy League institutions), and YouTube is a goldmine of DIY learning. Take some time to invest in yourself. Not only is building mastery great for keeping your mind sharp and your mood happy, but you’ll come out of quarantine with a whole new set of skills to offer.
3. Declutter Your Home
You know that junk drawer that you resolve to go through every New Years, only to forget about it 5 days later? Now is the time. I’m not saying you have to go on a Marie Kondo-esque purge of all your belongings, but now is a great time to organize and refresh all the areas of your living space that you normally neglect.
4. Call Some Friends You’ve Lost Touch With
Serving in the military means you’ve crossed paths with hundreds of people and made more than your share of meaningful relationships, but it’s hard to keep track of them all as time passes. Chances are you’re a little starved for human contact, and even if you’re quarantined with your beloved family, it’s normal to need some interaction outside of them. Call up that guy you haven’t talked to since bootcamp, or the kid who got out when he was still an E3 who you swore you wouldn’t lose touch with. You’ll both benefit from the connection.
5. Cook Something
Even if cooking isn’t a skill you’ve ever cared about, chances are being cooped up at home with most of your favorite restaurants closed has made you wish you were a little bit better at it. You can even make it a family activity where everyone gets to take turns picking a meal, and you all prepare it together. If you’re flying solo during social isolation, then you get to make whatever frankenmeal you want with no judgement. Mac n cheese on pizza? Who cares, it’s quarantine.