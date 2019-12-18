Zing Zumm Children’s Museum hosted a Polar Express Pajama Party for area residents, Dec. 14. The event let 64 guests immerse themselves in imaginative play.
“Events like this make me happy,” said Samantha Plocia, executive director of the museum. “It combines family time with themed play. We provide families a safe space for kids to play and learn at Zing Zumm; but it’s also a place for families to bond with other families.”
The Polar Express Pajama Party began with hot chocolate and cookies and featured activities such as caroling, arts and crafts and story time. Kids were transfixed by the whimsy of the event.
“I liked the conductor best,” said Matthew Miller, a six-year-old Polar Express passenger. “He is really funny and sings like a goof ball. I think my sister just liked eating the frosting off the table best, since all she did was make a mess with her crafts.”
Parents also got into the spirit of things.
“I like that the kids are all in their Christmas jammies,” said Anna Smith, a Marine wife. “They all look like little elves; it’s so cute. Even my husband had a good time and he is normally not a get-dressed up-in-a-Christmas-onesie type of person.”
For more information call (910) 650-2769.