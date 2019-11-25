Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune held its Spouse Breakfast Club at the Midway Park Community Center, Nov. 15. Running the theme, A Time to Be Thankful, the Breakfast Club had guest speakers from local military spouse organizations.
“This monthly club provides an outlet to families,” said Eden Hill, marketing manager with AMCC. “It is a place for spouses to speak and create awareness. Its goal is to create a network for spouses to grow and thrive by connecting them with others in the community. When issues arise, spouses need to know that there is help out there.”
A free breakfast was provided to participants, as they gathered around to discuss any issues happening within AMCC and their housing. Afterwards, several spouse group presidents came in to speak.
“Being a military spouse is hard,” said Kim Tomlinson, president of the Camp Lejeune Officers' Spouses' Club. “Whenever you relocate it is important that no matter what you are into, you find your people. When I moved here I went to several different spouse groups until I found where I fit.”
The groups also touched on holiday plans to give back to the community.
“All of these groups up here are amazing,” said Amanda Scarcella, president of the New River Officers' Spouses' Club. “It is about finding what you are passionate about and a cause you believe in. I never thought I would join a spouse group, but the ladies I have met and the friendships we share have been amazing supports in good times and bad.”
Information on upcoming Spouse Breakfast Club meetings is available at https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticMCC.