Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) is expanding their Military Spouse Speakers Series, a forum to educate, train and foster a greater sense of community for military families, in 2020. The program incorporates a monthly Spouse Breakfast Club, featuring motivational talks from a network of female leaders. The events are open to all military spouses, not exclusively AMCC residents.
The speakers involved in the series include women who have shaped the laws of Congress, saved lives, created jobs for spouses and who are reaching out to the military community through the foundation of this club.
AMCC launched the Spouse Breakfast Club in September 2019 with a speech from bestselling author and former undercover CIA agent Michele Rigby Assad.
The monthly Breakfast Club is provided at no cost to military spouses. The event includes a free breakfast for attendees and focuses on educating, entertaining and inspiring military spouses to help them on their journey and thrive in their communities by providing a network.
Featured speakers have included local spouse club presidents. All guest speakers, networking and Q/A sessions happen between 10 and 11:30 a.m.
The Spouse Speakers Series and Breakfast Club outreach will also include nationally-recognized speakers in 2020, including bestselling authors, entrepreneurs, local schools and universities and many international women leaders.