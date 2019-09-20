Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC) will showcase their Resident Engagement Program’s Military Family Education Forum with Onward to Opportunity, a no-cost training and certification program based out of Syracuse University. The event will be held at Marston Pavilion, Sept. 25.
The forum will feature a networking hour at 5 p.m. highlighting education and employee programs for military spouses, transitioning military and veterans. Participants will receive promotional items. A medley of employers and partners will be in attendance to provide services and options for those looking to move along in their career or education.
Guest speakers will begin at 6 p.m. along with Q-and-A sessions. Joining the speakers will be John Giltz, AMCC’s project director, Shane Murray, Onward to Opportunity’s program manager and Siobahn R. Norris, program manager for University of North Carolina military and veteran education. The event’s keynote speaker will be Michele Rigby Assad, a former undercover CIA agent, best-selling author and Disney Institute speaker.
Assad joined the CIA in January 2002 and spent a decade working as an undercover intelligence officer in the Directorate of Operations. Specializing in counterterrorism and counterintelligence, Michele worked in Iraq as well as other secret Middle Eastern locations. To date, Assad has lived in six countries in the Near East region and traveled to more than forty-five others.
Assad holds a master’s degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a political science degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Assad is motivated to use her unique platform to educate and inspire, showing how critical courage is to living a life of impact and purpose.
The event will showcase a Children’s Education Corner which will highlight military spouse and AMCC resident Marlene Norgard’s book, an elementary journal to guide young children through the constant changes of military life. The Children’s Education Corner will also include activities with the fire department and the provost marshal’s office and more.
According to Ron Johnson, AMCC project director, AMCC’s Resident Engagement Program helps to create outstanding communities where military families can live, work and thrive by creating incentives and facilitating’s opportunities to help our spouses and their families.
“Our Resident Engagement Program brings AMCC resident families together to provide a sense of community,” said Johnson. “We believe that by providing these types of activities and making residents aware of opportunities such as education and employment resources available to them, we are in fact helping to improve their quality of life. We truly value these forums, they give our residents and the community a platform for engagement and interaction.”
The forum is open to all authorized patrons of the installations. For more information visit https://www.atlanticmcc.com/ or call (888) 690-4304.