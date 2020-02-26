Lejeune High School held the annual Mr. Lejeune High School pageant, Feb 13. Hosted by senior class officers Abigail Paquin and Taylor Pound, twelve contestants competed for the title.
The evening was divided into four areas of competition: formal wear, interview, talent show and tourist wear. Unlike a typical pageant, contestants were more focused on getting a laugh than coming away with the crown.
Antonio Barrios impersonated Macho Man Randy Savage for his introduction, while Isaac Harding claimed to be from “a land down under.” During the interview section, Erik Guzman said that the one thing he would like to do before he dies is “live.”
Talents included a wide range of skills and abilities such as tap dancing, piano playing, photography and magic tricks. Antonio Barrios and Noah Tunget teamed together for a duet with the guitar and banjo. Corbin Lewis attempted (and failed) to dazzle the audience by preforming four ‘bottle flips.’ Kyler Roller and Kamrin Wisherd performed a dance routine to a mashup of popular songs. The most eccentric talent was presented by Kyle Baldwin, who used his classmates as paint brushes for his talent. He picked them up and dipped the top of their heads in paint, then painted against a white canvas.
For the tourist wear section, contestants came onto stage dressed in get ups suited for a beach vacation. Pineapple socks, a squid hat, and even a fishing pole made an appearance.
At intermission, the audience members voted for contestants and then enjoyed snacks from the concession stand while the officials counted up the votes.
When the results came in, Barrios was crowned Mr. LHS and awarded a bouquet of chocolate flowers. He gave another rendition of his Macho Man impersonation during his victory speech.
“I was so happy I almost cried,” Barrios said after exiting the stage.