This April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Onslow County Partnership for Children and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina are working to reinforce the role that each person plays in ensuring that children, families and entire communities thrive by participating in the month-long nationwide campaign: “Everyone Can Make Great Childhoods.”
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed April to be the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAP Month), a tradition that continues to this day.
“If we have the ability to stop even one child from being abused, we could keep that child from later abusing their own children. We can break cycles,” said Joe Coffey, director of prevention services at Onslow County Partnership for Children. “Putting systems and supports in place to help reduce or end instances of child abuse will not only have long lasting impacts for individual children and their families; but for our entire community.”
Equally important is recognizing that the time to act is now. COVID-19 has made life difficult for everyone—especially children and families. Although the risk to children’s physical health from the outbreak itself appears to be low, the risk to our nation’s children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is actually quite high. School and workplace closings can increase stress in parents’ lives, resulting from loss of income due to lack of paid leave; an unexpected or irregular need for childcare and even food insecurity, when school meal programs and other valuable resources become unavailable.
Additionally, an unintended consequence of social distancing is isolation, which contradicts science proving that social and emotional connectedness and support are protective of mental health and positive discipline strategies.
Those looking to support family friendly policies that help reduce stress on parents and caregivers by participating in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide Digital Advocacy Day, on Tuesday, April 28. Follow Onslow County Partnership for Children (@theOCPC) and Prevent Child Abuse NC on Facebook and use the hashtags #GreatChildhoods and #BeAConnection to let us know you’re committed to helping children, families, and entire communities to thrive.
For more ways to get involved in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit www.preventchildabusenc.org.