Residents of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and the surrounding area are called upon to stand against sexual assault and support victims this April.
“At some point in our lives, most of us have been silent when we were unsure about what to do or say in a situation,” said Pamela Alberti, installation sexual assault response coordinator for MCB Camp Lejeune. “Most know what it feels like to miss an opportunity to help someone and what it feels like to safely say or do something that has a positive impact on someone else. When you are put in that situation, the question will be, ‘what message do you want your behavior to say about your values?’”
The #BeTheChange campaign is being invoked throughout the month across social media to increase awareness of sexual assault. Through the campaign, individuals are asked to take responsibility for breaking down barriers to reporting violience and creating a culture that supports victims.
“It is up to all of us to break down the barriers for survivors,” Alberti said. “Today, you can takes steps to break down the barriers and to be the change that will increase knowledge, understanding and commitment to behavior change that will result in positive culture for all survivors. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program can’t do it alone.”
More information on the campaign and other programs can be found at http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/sapr/bethechange/.
“Whether you are taking the first step or continuing your course great things happen when there is a gathering of people who are working together to support change,” Alberti said. “Together we can break down the barriers and affect change. Together we will be the change.”