Four recent graduates from local area high schools have taken a significant step in their fledgling careers as U.S. Air Force or Space Force officers by earning appointments to the US Air Force Academy class of 2024. They are:
Aaron Castellano, Gramercy Christian School, the son of Col. Michael Castellano and Pamela Castellano of Cedar Point, was nominated by Rep. Greg Murphy.
Dean Fecteau, Lejeune High School, the son of Col. Ly Fecteau and Steven Fecteau of Camp Lejeune, was nominated by Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas.
Claire Green, Dixon High School, the daughter of First Sgt. Eric Green and Breena Green of Sneads Ferry was nominated by Sen. Thom Tillis.
Riley Gurganus, Pender High School, the daughter of Josh and LeAnn Gurganus of Burgaw was nominated by Rep. David Rouzer.
Appointments to this prestigious service academy are equivalent to a full four-year scholarship to a top-tier university. The four students competed with more than 11,000 other interested candidates across the United States and are among just 1,160 to receive an appointment to the class of 2024. Each earned their appointment by excelling in their high school’s academic program; all finished in the top 5% of their class. They attained very high standardized test scores, excelled in their Candidate Fitness Assessments and passed stringent medical exams.
Each was very active in sports, earning letters and serving as captain on one or more teams. Moreover, they provided exceptional leadership in a variety of school and community activities including Scouting, JROTC, Civil Air Patrol, school class and club officers, church groups, volunteer firefighting and music programs.
These recent graduates reported to the United States Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs on June 25 for six weeks of intensive basic training, which has been greatly complicated by the necessity of complying with all Covid-19 health and safety procedures. The first phase of their training focused on the transition from civilian to military life.
The second phase was conducted in Jacks Valley, a 3,300 acre rural training area on Academy grounds and included combat assault, leadership reaction, confidence and obstacle courses plus tear gas exposure, tactical combat casualty care course and weapons training. Basic training concluded with the Acceptance Parade on Aug. 10, marking the transition into their academic year and their acceptance as new fourth class cadets into the Cadet Wing.
To develop as Air Force or Space Force leaders, the four cadets will take part in a wide variety of programs including flying aircraft, freefall parachuting, competitive athletics, military training and exchange programs around the world. In addition, they will take challenging academic classes and, at the end of four years, they will receive Bachelor of Science degrees and be commissioned as second lieutenants to serve in the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force.