Supporting fellow service members is a key part of any Marine or Sailor’s mission. Thanks to blood drives put on by the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, Marines, Sailors, retirees and family members can provide essential blood that keeps that mission going strong.
“The ASBP is a military program designed to collect from military communities to provide to the military without civilian agencies,” said Wendy Binder, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune ASBP public affairs officer. “NMCCL’s ASBP is one of two programs in the nation that works to freeze whole blood so it can be better transported to military downrange or in our facilities. Unfrozen, whole blood lasts about 35 to 40 days. Frozen, it can last 10 years. That blood is stocked in areas where active duty service members do not have immediate access to blood, like on ships or for those who are forward deployed.”
While civilian agencies can hold blood drives just about anywhere, the ASBP is required to hold blood drives on federal property. Without donor turnout, that can lead to difficulties ensuring essential blood is available.
“Donating blood through any agency is admirable,” Binder said. “We ask anyone on base to come (to ASBP drives) because, since we are only allowed on federal property, our population is so much smaller. While we get great support from battalions and regiments, if schools are training or service members are deployed, we do not have much of a safety net to fall back on. We need to meet our biweekly quotas to ensure blood is available.”
With those factors in play, all active duty service members, families and retirees are asked to support the program.
“We never want to be in a position where we cannot send blood forward,” Binder said. “If we don’t have it at our transfusion facilities, there is a large cost association with getting blood units from civilian agencies.”
NMCCL’s ASBP has also begun providing letters of appreciation to those who donate. That, along with a competitive aspect across units, is further incentive to donate.
“We have talked about holding ceremonies to award units that provide the most blood,” Binder said.