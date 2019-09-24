Bea Eaton-Hines has been teaching for 36 years. She went to Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and studied Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education. She began her teaching career in Pittsburgh where she taught for three years. She has spent the last 33 years teaching on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. She spent 18 years teaching at Stone Street Elementary School, then went to Berkley Manor Elementary School for one year and has been at Bitz Intermediate School since 2006.