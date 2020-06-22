The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation has announced their 2020-2021 education tuition assistance program for qualified military dependent students, veterans and service members seeking post-secondary education. The foundation will provide scholarships designed to provide financial aid to the aforementioned qualifiers according to the program’s guidelines.
The first scholarship is designed for an individual enrolled in an accredited high school or GED program and on track to graduate. Students enrolled in a college, university or technical/vocational school who have not completed more than 21 college credits are eligible. College credits earned in a dual enrollment program while in high school are not counted towards one’s credit total.
The second scholarship is for veterans or active service member enrolled in a nationally or regionally accredited college, university or technical/vocational school. Applicants must be on a successful graduation track towards a vocational/technical, associates or bachelor’s degree.
The deadline to submit scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 school year is Sept. 1.
Recipients will be notified by mail and recognized at the annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19.