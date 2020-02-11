In a matter of less than three weeks, students at Brewster Middle School collected over 500 cans of soup for the Onslow County Soup Kitchen. BMS’s Student Council and Student 2 Student programs organized the food drive to take place around Super Bowl Sunday.
“It’s fun,” said Owen Sullivan, BMS Student Council vice president.
Sure, it might be a different kind of fun than booting up the computer to play Minecraft, but BMS students are building their own kinds of bridges to foster a sense of caring in the community. Students also received a “dress down day” on Jan. 31. Instead of their typical school uniforms, students could rep their favorite pro football team.
The “Souper Bowl of Caring” was BMS’s contribution to Tackle Hunger, an organization that provides food and other necessities to at risk people.
For their next act of kindness, students will be visiting Tarawa Terrace Elementary to read to students. They will also visit assisted living facilities to do the same as part of Read Across America in March.