Small acts by Brewster Middle School students are making a big difference in the Onslow County community.
Members of the student council, with the aid of faculty and staff, have been conducting “Acts of Kindness” since Dec. 3, 2019. The acts are a way for students to spread kindness from the poster-laden halls of Brewster to the community.
“I told them that sometimes people are depressed over the holidays,” said Vanessa Coleman, a BMS teacher and the advisor for Student Council. “We had kids write personalized messages on paper bags from the commissary for their patrons around Thanksgiving. We also collected, socks, tissues and hand sanitizer over Christmas for seniors.”
Messages on the bags included famous quotes about kindness as well as messages calling on recipients to be kind in their day to day lives.
“We probably did between 100 and 150 bags,” said Kellie Richardson, a seventh grader.
The Christmas event was capped off by a visit to two local care facilities where students saw the tangible result of their kindness.
“A lot of the people spoke to us about their grandkids and their children,” said Hope Coyne, a sixth grader. “We also sang carols and told them stories.”
“I played flute during the ceremony and a woman told me about how she played the clarinet in middle school,” said Paige Berphold, an eighth grader. “I asked someone what they wanted for Christmas and they told me they wanted to see their family.”
The next act of kindness students look to engage in will be a canned food drive, dubbed “Soup-port the Cause of Tackling Hunger,” which aims to collect 500 or more canned goods. After that, kids will return to the nursing homes to read to residents as part of Read Across America.
“It’s good to feel like we’ve done something to make someone smile,” said Jackson Stewart, a seventh grader.
The students also saw what they were doing as having an effect on the Brewster community.
“Military kids move around a lot and it can be hard to adapt to a new place some time,” Coyne said. “Having kind people there to help smooths things out. We have groups that show new students around the school to welcome them.”
“I see the posters and signs all over,” Richardson said. “It definitely makes me feel like being a kind person.”