Jeffrey Carr, vice principal of Brewster Middle School has come up with an unconventional way to keep students engaged this school year.
“DoDEA tries to ask the question: what do we do with the kids who know it already?” said Carr. “The focus in the past has been solely on the kid who doesn't know it yet, but now we are shifting to try and also accommodate kids who are above grade level.”
After meeting with the parents and teachers of one such advanced student, Carr started looking at what other schools were doing to retain the interests of high achieving students. That is when he discovered the Stock Market Game, a simulation where players get $100,000 to “invest” in the stock market and try to increase their earnings. The Stock Market Game follows real stock trends, teaching students valuable lessons about investing in real life.
At Brewster, the school invited eight students to participate in the Stock Market Game during their free time every weekday morning. Not only has this helped those students perform better in their math classes and have more motivation to finish their school work, it has also taught them skills such as collaboration and research.
“People stop by just to come see these kids at work; it's like they are speaking a whole other language,” Carr said. “They are bouncing ideas off of each other and looking over each other’s shoulders trying to learn the best strategies and which companies are the best to invest in. They have gotten really into it, doing research on their own into all different companies and new job markets. They are learning to invest in the future.”
Carr invited fellow teacher Charles Saxer, who has had experience as a stock broker, to come speak to the group and plans on having more guest speakers in the future. He also has hopes of integrating the game into a class or club next year in order to compete in national competitions.
“It's amazing to see the kids so happy and taking it to a whole new level I never expected,” Carr said. “A couple have even opened up stock accounts of their own and are making real money off of it. We are instilling confidence in these kids and letting them take the initiative in their own learning.”