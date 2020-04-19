I have recently been having conversations about ethics with the Marines and Sailors of 1st battalion 2nd Marine Regiment. These conversations highlight the incredible reasons the Marines have for serving. Indeed, they are here for honorable purposes, but sometimes the challenges of this life can fog our vision. I often tell the aspiring leaders, "right is right one hundred percent of the time." Many are even quoting this when they see me around the building. I want to encourage every person to have the integrity to do the right thing. I know it may sound cliché, but it challenges me daily. I believe overall; it makes me a better leader, better chaplain, and a better person. One Scripture that often comes back to me in my daily walk is James 4:17, which says, "So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin."
This next decade, just as the last, we will see many changes, some great ones, but some that may shake us to the core. Identifying who we are, where we belong, and how we fit in is paramount. Having a good ethic and being spiritually fit will propel us forward. What will you do today, tomorrow, and in your life to show the world the professionalism and the great legacy of the Marine Corps?
Remember that no matter what you are facing in life, a Chaplain is available, ready to listen, and 100% confidential.
God bless you.