Christian Joyce of Jacksonville, NC, is the Camp Lejeune top seller for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Joyce sold 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March.
“By being a Girl Scout and selling cookies I gain a sense of accomplishment from surpassing my personal goals,” Joyce said. “I have learned how to be a successful leader and entrepreneur. It is rewarding to know that myself and my fellow troop members can participate in camping, badgework and fun trips because of our hard work.
Joyce also noted that she and her troop have had to adapt to social distancing and other protocols put in place from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being a Girl Scout in these trying times has been difficult because we have not been able to have traditional meetings and events,” Joyce said. “We have had virtual meetings and at home activities. As long as we support each other and our community we will get through this.”
Selling cookies is meant to teach girls the skills of goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics while running her own small business.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the perfect opportunity for girls to develop important skills that they will use throughout their life while raising funds to support future leadership endeavors with Girl Scouts.” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director for Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.
Linda Douglass of Midway Park, NC placed second with 1,260 boxes sold and Anabelle Soto of Tarawa Terrace placed third with 1,216 boxes sold. The 2020 Cookie Program was held January 11 through March 1.
This year, the council collected donations to send over 104,000 boxes of cookies to the military men and women. The project, titled “Operation Cookie Drop,” has delivered over a million boxes of cookies since 2005.
For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, visit https://www.ncccoastalpines.org.