To usher in the new school year, staff and volunteers with the Camp Lejeune School Liaison Program gave out over 250 backpacks filled with school supplies and organized a virtual scavenger hunt for students and families.
“School this year is much more complicated,” said Julie Fulton, a school liaison officer with the Camp Lejeune School Liaison Program. “Parents this year will not only have a choice to send their children to attend school on base, but whether they will attend virtually or in-person.”
According to Fulton, this year’s Back to School Bash events were creatively developed to support the need for social distancing with a drive-thru event, which provided resources and information added into the backpacks.
The start of the 2020-2021 school year will look different from previous years with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 10 percent of students enrolled at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune schools and an estimated 20 per- cent of students enrolled at Onslow County schools will attend virtual classes for the start of the school year. Proper preparations and adjustments have been put in place for the health and safety of the students, their families and the school staff.
MCB Camp Lejeune schools require a semester commitment and Onslow County schools require a year commitment for virtual classes. Virtual classrooms will operate as a separate school with different teachers, faculty and students from different installations. Remote hybrid classrooms are available with Onslow County schools and will allow 50 percent of the students
to attend on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Remote hybrid classes will be with teachers and students from the same schools.
“Onslow County schools have the option of a remote hybrid model, where students attend a classroom part time and remote learning the rest of the time,” said Donna Grady, a school liaison officer with the Camp Lejeune School Liaison Program.
Parents can encourage their children to wear a mask over long periods of time, practice social distancing, wash their hands and review guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“To stay safe, we have prepared steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Grady. “There will be a one-way entry for all students, Plexiglas inside the school, enforced social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer at every door. Students will be repeatedly asked if they’re experiencing any symptoms.”