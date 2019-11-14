Carteret County hosted its annual Veterans Day parade in Morehead City, Nov. 9. The parade was held to honor and recognize those who have and are currently serving in the armed forces.
Since 1919, Veterans Day, formally known as Armistice Day, has been observed on various dates; however, on Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-97, making November 11th the official annual observance. Participants of the parade included local politicians, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing marching band, the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point color guard, and local veteran organizations.