Natalia Gonzalez graduated from Lejeune High School in 2019 and is currently a freshman attending the Honors College at University of Massachusetts Lowell, double majoring in criminal justice and English, with concentrations in crime and mental health as well as journalism and professional writing.
Gonzalez plans on joining the military post-graduation. Someday whe wants to work for another federal government agency such as NCIS.
“Growing up as a military child, I learned that you can succeed and thrive in any conditions that life throws at you, so long as you remain resilient,” said Gonzalez. “Moving around a lot gave me the advantage of being able to adapt easily in any given environment, which was especially useful entering college that is 788 miles away from home. I guess it’s true what they say, ‘home is where your boots are,’ and right now, my home is Lowell.”
Gonzalez found settling into college easier because of her past experiences.
“Within a week of my arrival, I was already situated in my dorm, I had already met people who would become some of my best friends, and I had already learned my way around the city,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez says that having an intense workload in high school because of AP classes and sports has been great preparation for double majoring at University of Massachusetts.
“I have time to breathe and time to sleep. I feel like in high school I tried so hard to do everything and stretched myself too thin at times. I wanted to be a role model, be the best (and) be someone that people remembered. I wanted to go to college. Now that I’m here, I can relax,” Gonzalez said.
Relaxing seems relative though as Gonzalez seems to thrive under the difficult demands of her intensive school load while also joining clubs, playing tennis and finding time to enjoy a social life. Even though Gonzalez admits that she could have definitely used more sleep and mental breaks during high school, she has no regrets.
“I am stronger, more resilient and more prepared to take on the world because of my experiences and the decisions I made in high school,” Gonzalez said.