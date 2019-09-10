The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 9960, located in Cedar Point, hosted its annual Family Day, Aug. 24.
The VFW annual events allows for local children to have one more day of fun before the summer ends. Hosting horseback rides, volleyball, arts and crafts, board games and glow-in-the-dark balloon fun, the VFW pulled out all the stops.
“We try to do this a week or two before school starts,” said David C. Burger, VFW Post 9960 post commander. “It is not just for the kids. We enjoy when the young military and new veterans come out, too. Too often people think the VFW is just a hang out spot. Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of camaraderie, but the VFW does a lot for and around the community. It’s nice when we can meet with other prior service members and tell them about all the good work we do.”
The Young Marines Troop was in attendance to partake in the fun, along with local community members.
“We currently have 504 members,” said Mike Heckmann, VFW Post 9960 quartermaster. “We are a really active post. There are people here from all branches of the military. We enjoy hosting things that support the community.”
The post’s next event will be the Veteran’s Spaghetti Dinner which will be hosted by the Young Marines Troop, on Veterans Day.
“We hope people can come out and celebrate,” said Burger. “The kids really work hard and put on a really good meal.”
For more information on any upcoming events at the VFW in the Cedar Point or Swansboro area, please call (252) 393-8053.