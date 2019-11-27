The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce hosted their 64th Christmas Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Streets were blocked off as crowds lined Western Boulevard, beginning at Coastal Carolina Community College and stretching two miles towards Tarawa Terrace.
“I was surprised how many people came to watch the parade,” said Beverly Jones, parade goer and military spouse. “The kids and I were impressed. The baby danced the whole time and my son about died when he saw Pikachu walking up.”
Thousands participated in the parade.
“I am pretty sure there were close to 15,000 participants this year,” said Sarah Brown, a volunteer. “There are several really cute floats, I think all the local high school bands are present and most of the area officials are here. It has been really exciting helping everyone get set up.”
This year’s parade theme was “Old Fashioned Christmas” with many parade participants dressing in vintage clothes and floats focusing on a different era.
"We could not be happier with the turnout this year,” said Robin Knapp, Onslow county commissioner. “I think everyone had a lot of fun. Onslow County is different than a lot of other counties in that most of our residents are from other places, so events like this are great to build our community. We get to celebrate together.”