This is my last week as a Navy Chaplain. I have had the privilege of ministering to America’s Marines and Sailors for the last five and a half years, and it has been extraordinary.
I’d like to share a recent story from Twentynine Palms, California on my hope in our Marines and Sailors.
In the drab, austere desert conditions of that training ground, a small group of a dozen Marines joined for what we informally called our “prayer group.” I shared a biblical thought and led the group in prayer daily and after a few weeks of our meeting together, this group began to trust one another. One Marine asked me if he could share the devotional.
I said, “Of course!”
This Marine began to recount the struggles of his life story and how God intervened each time to deliver him from hopelessness and perpetual sorrow. The Spirit of God was palpable in his testimony.
I felt prompted to ask other Marines if they wanted to share their testimonies. Everyone got up and took their turn, sharing personal stories with the group and building faith and camaraderie.
I was thrilled to see Marines supporting each other spiritually. It was a force multiplier in ministry. Most importantly, it was a special moment when, in the empty environment of the California desert, we could feed each other spiritually and hang on.
This tells me God is still working in our nation. We certainly have battles ahead and the only way we will be able to persevere through the combat conditions of the future is to turn to God and one another.
Our nucleus of faith flowed outward and became a blessing to others not accepting our invitation to join the inner circle. They knew all were welcome, that faith was always available.
As chaplain, I did not have to take the lead in worship. The Spirit of God did and that gives me hope that as Americans build their faith in God, so will we be able to accomplish our national mission.