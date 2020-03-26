As you know, we are living in a very challenging time that continues to evolve and change, often by the hour. We want to take this opportunity to share with you how Children’s Home Society is planning for and addressing the current situation.
CHS is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Because the safety and well-being of our team members and the children and families we serve remain our top priority, all CHS offices are closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. through March 30. Our programs remain operational, with necessary adjustments to help protect the health and safety of our clients and team members.
We have a Response Team in place and have been following the guidance, recommendations, and mandates of federal, state, and local governmental and public health entities to ensure that we are taking the best course of action possible.
Based on careful consideration and the guidance we have received, we have taken the following measures:
• All staff who are able to work remotely have been encouraged to do so
• All internal and external meetings will be conducted virtually
• All non-essential travel has been curtailed
• Pre-screening protocols are in place to ensure the safety of staff and families
These restrictions will remain in place through the end of March, and we will continue to monitor and make adjustments.
We are taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of our employees while maintaining business continuity so that we can successfully support our families and children.
We want to reassure you that even during these uncertain and unprecedented times, we remain focused on our mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. We want to personally thank you for your continued support and partnership.
Please email COVID19info@chsnc.org, with any questions or visit our website at chsnc.org.